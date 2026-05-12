 SBI ATM Being Used As Hair Salon In Bihar? Truth Behind Viral Video Revealed
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SBI ATM Being Used As Hair Salon In Bihar? Truth Behind Viral Video Revealed

A video from Bihar’s Danapur showing an SBI ATM board outside a salon sparked viral claims that the ATM was being used as a hair salon. Reports later clarified the ATM had been removed earlier and the space rented out, while the branding remained unchanged. The SBI board was later removed after the video went viral.

Shashank NairUpdated: Tuesday, May 12, 2026, 09:56 AM IST
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X/@gharkekalesh

Patna: A video from Bihar’s Danapur area showing an SBI ATM board hanging outside a kiosk is going viral on social media, with claims that the ATM is being used as a salon.

However, reports have since emerged that the ATM was previously functional and regularly used by residents to withdraw cash. After the machine was removed, the space was reportedly rented out and converted into a salon. The ATM branding and structure were left unchanged, NDTV reported, citing locals.

After the video went viral, recent reports said that the SBI board and logo were promptly removed.

Netizens React

The viral video has triggred reactions from netizens on X. "Rather removing the board bank could have asked the vendor to paint with his saloon name and let the saloon owner could have reused it rather throwing away the board," one of the users said.

Another user jokingly said,"AI can't even enter Bihar."

Another user conmmented "Kesh (hair) withdrawal."

"Good to see salon guy working good & post hours - unlike the ATM's bank," another user said.

Another user suggested a new abriviation "What’s wrong with ATM- AnyTime Makeover."

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The video has garnered more than 311.9K views within 24 hours of being posted on X.

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