SBI Apprentice 2020: Application process begins for 8500 vacancies, apply at sbi.co.in – check eligibility, how to apply

The State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday invited applications to recruit 8,500 apprentices. The candidates who want to apply for the SBI Apprentice posts are advised to visit the official website - sbi.co.in.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online between November 20 and December 10. The examination is expected to be held in January 2021. The duration of the apprenticeship is 3 years. "The selected apprentices should be willing to qualify in the examinations of IIBF (JAIIB/CAIIB) during 3 years apprenticeship engagement in the Bank," SBI has said in the notification.

Eligibility:

Indian citizens who have completed their graduation as on October 31, 2020 are eligible to apply for the posts. The age limit prescribed for the posts if 20 years to 28 years, calculates as on 31 October 2020. Relaxation in the upper age limit for reserved category as per the Government of India guidelines is applicable.

Age Limit:

Minimum 20 years and maximum 28 years as on 31.10.2020 i.e. candidates must have been born not earlier than 01.11.1992 and not later than 31/10/2000 (both days inclusive). The maximum age indicated is for unreserved and EWS candidates. Relaxation in upper age limit is applicable as per Government of India guidelines for SC/ST/OBC/PWD candidates.

Stipend:

The apprentices are eligible for a stipend of Rs.15000/- per month during 1st year, Rs.16500/- per month during 2nd year, and Rs.19000/- per month during 3rd year. The apprentices are not eligible for any other allowances/ benefits.

Selection process:

Selection for engagement of apprentices would be based on the basis of (i) online written test and (ii) test of the local language.

How to apply for SBI Apprentice 2020:

Step 1: Visit official website - sbi.co.in/careers

Step 2: Click on the Current Openings link and then on Apprentice Job notification – alternatively click on the direct link here to Apply for SBI 8500 Apprentice 2020

Step 3: A new window would open. Click on New Registration to start the online application form.

Step 4: Enter the details and pay the fees to complete your application.