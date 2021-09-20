'Say pitaji instead': AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on UP CM Yogi Adityanath's 'abba jaan' remark

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's recent remarks including the most controversial 'Abba Jaan'remark during a rally in his state invited criticism. Several opposition leaders slammed the UP chief minister and today AIMIM chie Asaddudin Owaisi during his visit in Ahmedabad termed Yogi's remarks as 'dog-whistle' politics.

While addressing the event in Ahmedabad, Owaisi said, "Why does UP CM Yogi Adityanath say 'abba jaan'? He should say 'pita ji' instead. It is called dog-whistle politics."

Owaisi is on a day-long visit to Ahmedabad to meet party workers, office bearers and supporters. He had also planned to meet former Uttar Pradesh MP Atiq Ahmad, the jailed gangster who recently joined the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM). However, he was denied permission by authorities here to meet Ahmad, who is lodged at the Ahmedabad-based Sabarmati Central Jail

His remarks come hours after Uttar Pradesh BJP came up with a cartoon using CM Yogi Adityanath’s controversial ‘abba jaan’ remark to take pot-shots at AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav. In the cartoon, UP BJP takes a dig at Owaisi and Akhilesh Yadav by interpreting them as Mughal emperor Jehangir and Anarkali who are misusing ration meant for the poor while ‘abba jaan’ Mulayam Singh Yadav looks on.

#WATCH | Why does he (UP CM Yogi Adityanath) say 'abba jaan'? He should say 'pita ji' instead. It is called dog-whistle politics: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, in Ahmedabad, on recent statements by Yogi Adityanath pic.twitter.com/0ndqwk9xjU — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2021

“Under PM Modi leadership, there is no place for appeasement politics.... Before 2017 was everyone able to get ration? Earlier only those who used to say ‘abba jaan’ were digesting the ration,” Adityanath had said in Kushinagar.

This led to a major uproar across opposition parties, who accused Adityanath of blatant communalism. Owaisi had sarcastically referred to Yogi Adityanath’s ‘abba jaan’ remark saying it was a polarising tactic on part of ‘Baba’.

On the other hand, Akhilesh Yadav said, "Even after over four years, this government is changing names and colours, claiming the work done by the SP government as its own. As they know that their government is on its way out, the language of its head has changed."

He said a few years ago, when the chief minister had gone to Kushinagar, children and the poor were given soaps and shampoos to first take a bath and then meet him.

Published on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 06:08 PM IST