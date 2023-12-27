Saudi Arabia Facilitates Hajj & Umrah For Indian Pilgrims Online

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and India have taken significant steps to strengthen their strategic partnership, with a particular focus on enhancing the Hajj and Umrah experience for Indian pilgrims.During Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud's official visit to New Delhi in September 2023, the two nations acknowledged the exceptional efforts made by Saudi Arabia in serving guests.

The high level of co-ordination between Riyadh and New Delhi has been pivotal in ensuring the comfort of Hajj pilgrims and Umrah performers from India. The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, along with the Nusuk platform, is prioritising Indian visitors in their mission to enrich the Umrah experience.

The first-ever visit of the Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah to India underscores this commitment.Indian Muslims can now benefit from enhanced services provided by Nusuk, including over 285 weekly direct flights from India to Saudi Arabia, operated by two Saudi airlines - Saudia and Flynas - and five Indian airlines, offering diverse destinations . These flights offer affordable travel options, making the pilgrimage more accessible.Additionally, the Tasheer Visa Centre offers a streamlined Saudi Entry visa process for Indian citizens, particularly Muslims performing Umrah or visiting the Prophet's Mosque.

This online platform allows for easy upload of necessary documents.Saudi Arabia's vision to welcome 1.8 million Umrah visitors by 2023, including a significant number from India, highlights the importance of India as a market. By 2030, Saudi Arabia aims to host 12 million Indian travellers.Nusuk, launched in November 2022, is a comprehensive digital platform for visitors, including Indians, planning their Umrah or visit. It offers services ranging from electronic visa application to booking flights and hotels.

Future enhancements will include scheduling visits to key sites and on-the-ground services like tawaf tracking.Following Umrah rituals, Indian visitors can explore Saudi Arabia's rich cultural and historical heritage through the "Spirit of Saudi Arabia" platform. This platform, supporting eight international languages, guides visitors to over 10,000 archaeological sites and seven UNESCO World Heritage-listed sites in Saudi Arabia, enriching their tourist experience.