Satyendar aide used hawala funds to buy agri lands: ED

The chargesheet or prosecution complaint was filed before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court here on July 27 and the court on Friday took its cognisance, the federal agency said in a statement.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, July 30, 2022, 08:58 AM IST
Delhi's Health Minister Satyendar Jain | Photo: PTI

NEW DELHI: The ED has alleged in its recent chargesheet that Delhi minister Satyendar Jain and his associates “utilised” hawala funds to purchase agricultural lands in and around Delhi and also to repay loans taken for similar transactions.

The ED has named Satyendar Jain, his wife Poonam Jain, and associates Ajit Prasad Jain, Sunil Kumar Jain, Vaibhav Jain, and Ankush Jain, and companies Akinchan Developers Pvt. Ltd, Paryas Infosolutions Pvt. Ltd, Manglayatan Developers Pvt. Ltd, and J J Ideal Estate Pvt. Ltd. in the chargesheet.

