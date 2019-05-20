Satta bazars too see BJP winning but gives fewer seats than pollsters

New Delhi: Like most pollsters, various ‘satta bazars’ too have stuck to a BJP win in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections but expect the party tally to be fewer than predicted in the exit polls.

Satta bazars across various cities expect the BJP to win 238-245 seats in the just-concluded seven-phase elections. Punters in Rajasthan are betting 242-245 seats for the saffron party out of total 543, while the betting hub in Delhi sees the BJP winning 238-241 seats, same as punters in Mumbai.

In the 2014 elections, the BJP had won 282 seats on its own while the total tally of the party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was 336 seats. While most pollsters and satta bazars earlier discounted a Modi wave in the current election, they have given spectacular numbers to the BJP. This has left opposition parties and many experts surprised.

While most exit polls have predicted near-majority for the BJP on its own, the satta bazars’ calculations remain lower. It, however, expects a clear majority for the NDA and sees Narendra Modi as Prime Minister for the second term.

The Times Now-VMR exit poll has predicted 252 seats for the BJP with the NDA getting 306. It expects the main opposition Congress to win 78 seats while the UPA clocks up 132. A poll by IANS-CVoter predicts 236 seats for BJP, quite closer to the expectations of the satta bazar. The satta bazar hopes for Congress to win 75-82 seats.

Today’s Chanakya exit poll has predicted a landslide victory for the NDA. According to the survey, the BJP is projected to win a total of 340 seats. It has predicted that UPA may win 70 seats. The poll of polls, average of various exit polls, puts NDA tally at 312, while UPA is likely to get 110 seats and others scoring 98.