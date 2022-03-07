Satta Bazar predicts AAP govt in Punjab, BJP ahead in Uttarakhand

Bookies, who run the satta market, have predicted the people of Punjab may see a new party in power after years, as they give 65 seats to the Aam Aadmi Party in the 117-member assembly. There are no bids for other parties.

The bookies are also predicting BJP is bagging 34 seats in Uttarakhand, a couple of seats short of a majority in the 70-member house.

IANS spoke to a few bookies who said that for the first time, people of Punjab may have a new ruling party after the Congress or Akali Dal, whereas after Uttar Pradesh - where they gave it 220 seats in the 403-member Assembly, the BJP will be able to retain power in Uttarakhand. “We are predicting 65 seats to the AAP in Punjab. We have not given option of other parties here.

In Punjab, satta is only on the AAP and no one else. If our calculations are correct, the AAP might reach upto 70 se ats,”said a bookie, who did not want to be identified.

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 09:37 AM IST