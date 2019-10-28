Satna district man purchases Honda Activa 125 BSVI by paying full amount in coins

A person from Satna district of Madhya Pradesh has purchased the all new Activa 125 BSVI by making the full payment in coins. He had been collecting coins since a long time to make this Dhanteras and Diwali a special moment for his family.

This two- wheeler has been a long cherished dream for Rakesh Kumar Gupta from Satna district of Madhya Pradesh. He purchases the two wheeler by making the whole payment in coins. The dealer (Krishna Honda, Panna Naka, Satna stated that Rakesh Kumar Gupta had purchased the Activa 125 BSVI by making full payment through coins, which took them more than 3 hours to count as the coins were largely in the denominations of Rs 10 and Rs 5. After completing the procedure, Gupta rode to home on his dream vehicle.

Commenting on the purchase of Activa 125 BSVI, Gupta said, “This is the biggest auspicious occasion for me and my family. This Dhanteras, I had decided to buy an Activa 125 BSVI to make my daily commuting easier. I am very happy and excited to be a part of this revolution.”