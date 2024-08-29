Satish Kumar Appointed As New Chairman And CEO Of Railway Board, First Dalit To Hold Position | File

Mumbai: Satish Kumar has been named the new Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Railway Board. This makes him the first individual from the Scheduled Caste or Dalit community to assume this prestigious role.

Kumar’s appointment was confirmed by an order from the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) on August 27, following approval by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC). He will take over from Jaya Varma Sinha, the current chairperson and CEO, who is set to retire on August 31. Kumar's tenure will officially begin on September 1.

Satish Kumar, a distinguished officer of the 1986 batch of the Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers (IRSME), has made significant contributions to Indian Railways throughout his illustrious career, spanning over 34 years.

On 8th November 2022, he took charge as the General Manager of North Central Railway, Prayagraj, marking another milestone in his journey of public service. His educational background is as impressive as his professional achievements; he holds a B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering from the prestigious Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT), Jaipur, and has further enhanced his knowledge with a Post Graduate Diploma in Operation Management and Cyber Law from Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU).

According on an official, Satish Kumar's career in Indian Railways began in March 1988, and since then, he has served in various pivotal roles across different zones and divisions, bringing innovation, efficiency, and safety improvements to the railway system.

His initial postings included the Jhansi Division of the erstwhile Central Railway and the Diesel Locomotive Works (BLW) in Varanasi, where he honed his skills in locomotive engineering and maintenance. He later served in the North Eastern Railway, Gorakhpur, and Patiala Locomotive Works, contributing to critical projects that enhanced the operational efficiency of these divisions.

"One of the notable aspects of Kumar's career is his commitment to Total Quality Management (TQM). In 1996, he underwent specialized training in TQM under the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). This training played a crucial role in shaping his approach to railway management, focusing on continuous improvement and adherence to the highest standards of quality. His application of TQM principles has been evident in various projects he has undertaken, leading to significant advancements in the safety and reliability of railway operations" further added official.

A significant contribution of Satish Kumar is his work on the Fog Safe Device, an innovation that has proven to be instrumental in ensuring safe train operations during foggy conditions. This device has become a critical tool for Indian Railways, significantly reducing the risks associated with reduced visibility during the winter months, particularly in the northern regions of India. His efforts in improving this technology have earned him recognition and appreciation from various quarters.

From April 2017 to April 2019, Kumar served as the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of the Lucknow Division on Northern Railway. His tenure as DRM was marked by a series of infrastructural developments that strengthened the railway network in the region.

One of his most commendable achievements was the successful handling of the Kumbh Mela in 2019, a massive event that required meticulous planning and coordination to manage the influx of millions of pilgrims. His leadership ensured the smooth functioning of railway services during this period, earning him accolades at all levels of the organization.

Before his appointment as the General Manager of North Central Railway, Kumar served as the Senior Deputy General Manager and Chief Vigilance Officer on North Western Railway, Jaipur. In this role, he was responsible for overseeing the vigilance operations, ensuring transparency, and maintaining the integrity of railway operations.

In recognition of his vast experience and contributions to Indian Railways, Satish Kumar was recently appointed as the Member (Traction & Rolling Stock) (MTRS), a key position that oversees the critical aspects of traction and rolling stock across Indian Railways.

Following this, he ascended to the highest echelon of Indian Railways as the Chairman of the Railway Board (CRB), where he now plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of the railway network in India. His vision, expertise, and leadership are expected to drive significant improvements in passenger services, safety, and infrastructure development, ensuring that Indian Railways continues to serve the nation efficiently and effectively.

Despite Satish Kumar being considered one of the senior most officers of the Indian Railway, Congress party is linking his appointment to a prominent position with Rahul Gandhi's recent statement. Rahul Gandhi had alleged that the government has not been assigning important posts to individuals from the Dalit community.