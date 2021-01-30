Sasikala to be discharged from hospital on Monday

Bengaluru: Former AIADMK general secretary Sasikala Natarajan would be discharged from Victoria Hospital here Sunday.

She has been undergoing treatment for Covid-19 since January 21 at the hospital. Sasikala is asymptomatic and maintaining oxygen saturation without the need for any external support for the past three days, according to a bulletin issued by the hospital on Saturday. “The team of doctors attending to her have taken the decision that she is fit for discharge and she will be discharged tomorrow (31.02.2021) with advice of home quarantine,” the statement said.

She has not made her plans public. While one section of her supporters said she would go to Chennai and undergo quarantine, others said she may stay back in Bengaluru and take rest.

Sasikala is likely to fire up the political scene in Tamil Nadu after her return ahead of the Assembly polls scheduled in the state in a few months. Though she cannot stand for elections, she is likely to change the delicate political equation in the AIADMK.