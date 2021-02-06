Sasikala: Taml Nadu ministers meet DGP second time

Chennai

For the second time in less than a week, Tamil Nadu’s senior ministers and AIADMK leaders met Director General of Police J K Tripathy on Saturday to complain against V K Sasikala, the former aide of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

Sasikala, who was recently released from prison in Bengaluru after completing her four year term in a corruption case, is set to return to Chennai on February 8 and her supporters have planned a massive reception for her en route from the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border. However, the Law Minister C Ve Shanmugam, Electricity Minister Thangamani and Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar along with AIADMK presidium chairman Madhusudanan met the DGP alleging that Sasikala’s supporters planned to incite violence on the occasion.

“We have no objection to Sasikala’s return. However, AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran [Sasikala’s nephew] said she would travel with the AIADMK flag as ‘general secretary’ [a post to which she was appointed after Jayalalithaa’s death and later ousted]. He said not just the DGP even the chief of three armed forces would not be able to stop it. Some supporters of Sasikala had said in Bengaluru that they would turn as 100 ‘human bomb’ shields to her and reach Tamil Nadu. That is why we have given a complaint to prevent violence,” the Law Minister claimed.