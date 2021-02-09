Sasikala back in Chennai

Chennai

Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala on Tuesday arrived here, 23 hours after her departure from Bengaluru, where she had served a four year jail term in a corruption case and also underwent treatment for COVID-19.

The 65 year-old former confidante of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa arrived at T Nagar around 7 am on Tuesday.

Her nephew and AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran, who indicated Sasikala might contest elections, said his efforts to "retrieve" the AIADMK will continue and asserted that the aim was to ensure that DMK did not come to power in the coming Assembly polls in the state.

Top actor Rajinikanth had enquired about Sasikala's health with him on Monday, he told reporters here.

Earlier, Sasikala had left the Karnataka capital by car on Monday morning and was accorded a grand reception by her supporters all along the way, till she reached the city this morning.

Before reaching home, she visited the residence of AIADMK founder and late Chief Minister M G Ramachandran at Ramapuram here and paid floral tributes to his portrait and garlanded a statue of the popular leader installed there. She was accompanied by Dhinakaran.

Sasikala earlier underwent her sentence in the Rs 66.65 cr disproportionate assets case at Parapana Agrahara central prison in Bengaluru since February, 2017 and was set free on January 27.

However, she remained at the Govt Victoria hospital, where she had been admitted after testing positive for COVID-19 while under judicial custody.