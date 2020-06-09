Sarpanch shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag

Terrorists shot dead a Sarpanch in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. According to details, terrorists fired from a close range and grievously injured 40-year-old Ajay Pandita, Sarpanch of Lokbowan Halqa in Anantnag.
He was rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead. The area has been cordoned off to nab the assailants. Police have registered a case and started investigation. Unidentified terrorists fired upon Congress Sarpanch Ajay Pandit was shot at by terrorists at main road Lokbhawan in Anantnag district, as per information provided by the Jammu and Kashmir Police.
"Today at about 6 p.m., some unknown terrorists fired upon one Congress Sarpanch identified as Ajay Pandit at Lokbawan, Anantnag who later on succumbed to his injuries at a hospital," said Jammu and Kashmir Police.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has conveyed his condolences to the kin of Ajay Pandita, a party sarpanch in Jammu and Kashmir who was killed by terrorists on Monday.
Gandhi said in a tweet that violence will never win. "My condolences to the family and friends of Ajay Pandita, who sacrificed his life for the democratic process in Kashmir. We stand with you in this time of grief. Violence will never win," he said.
The Jammu and Kashmir BJP on Monday night condemned the brutal killing of a Kashmiri Pandit Sarpanch, saying it was a desperate attempt by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists to fail the ongoing peace process in the Union Territory.
"BJP condemns the killing of KP Sarpanch from Anantnag. It is a desperate attempt of Pakistan-sponsored terrorists to fail ongoing peace process in JK," Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina said. The party General Secretary (Organisation) Ashok Kaul also condemned the killing of Ajay Pandita (Bharti). Pandita hailed from the Doru area in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)