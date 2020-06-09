Sarpanch shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag

Terrorists shot dead a Sarpanch in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. According to details, terrorists fired from a close range and grievously injured 40-year-old Ajay Pandita, Sarpanch of Lokbowan Halqa in Anantnag.

He was rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead. The area has been cordoned off to nab the assailants. Police have registered a case and started investigation. Unidentified terrorists fired upon Congress Sarpanch Ajay Pandit was shot at by terrorists at main road Lokbhawan in Anantnag district, as per information provided by the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

"Today at about 6 p.m., some unknown terrorists fired upon one Congress Sarpanch identified as Ajay Pandit at Lokbawan, Anantnag who later on succumbed to his injuries at a hospital," said Jammu and Kashmir Police.