Saroornagar honour killing: Telangana BJP delegation meets Governor Tamilisai Soundararaja, submits representation on matter

A Telangana BJP delegation met Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday and submitted a representation on the Saroornagar murder case which took place on Wednesday.

Nagaraju was killed in Hyderabad's Saroornagar for allegedly marrying a Muslim girl. Following the incident, the police arrested two relatives of wife of the deceased, Ashrin Sulthana alias Pallavi in connection with the case. The accused were identified as Syed Mobin Ahmed, brother of Ashrin Sulthana and Mohammed Masood Ahmed.

Speaking to ANI, BJP MP Vivek Venkata Swamy alleged that only two out of the four accused were arrested while the remaining two belonged to the ruling TRS and Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen.

"Nagaraju, a Dalit was brutally murdered for marrying a Muslim woman in Saroornagar. Out of the four accused, only two were arrested by the police, and two people belonging to TRS and AIMIM have not been arrested till now," he alleged.

Hitting out at Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao over "deteriorated" law and order situation in the state, Swamy said that it has happened due to the policy decisions of the TRS chief.

"The law and order system in Telangana state has deteriorated because of the policy decision of KCR. He needs to be totally reunited because governance and law and order are state subjects. Here they are following what TRS leaders are saying. Law and order has broken down in Telangana. Immediately two more people should be arrested," he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, a newlywed couple riding a bike was attacked with an iron rod and stabbed at 9 pm resulting in the man being killed on the spot at Panjala Anil Kumar Colony of Saroornagar in Hyderabad.

According to police, both the accused developed grudge against the deceased as he had married the sister of the accused Syed Mobin Ahmed.

Published on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 03:36 PM IST