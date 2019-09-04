Saradha scam case: Trinamool MP Shatabdi Roy returns money to ED

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress MP Shatabdi Roy has returned to the Enforcement Directorate around Rs 31 lakh she had received from the tainted Saradha group for being its brand ambassador, ED sources said on Wednesday.

Roy had handed a bank draft of the amount to ED officials on Monday, the sources said ading it was delivered through a messenger.

Roy had signed a Rs 49 lakh contract with the Saradha group to work as its brand ambassador when the ponzi scam was operating illegal collective investment schemes and mobilising huge money from the innocent public with the promise of high returns.