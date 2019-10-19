Sapna Chaudhary embarrasses BJP by campaigning for rival party candidate in Haryana

New Delhi: Popular Haryanvi singer Sapna Chaudhary, who joined BJP recently, campaigned for a rival candidate Gopal Kanda in Haryana Assembly election, leaving her party red-faced. In a quick firefighting exercise, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari dissuaded her from campaigning for Kanda, the Haryana Lokhit Party candidate from Sirsa, BJP sources said. Kanda, a former minister, is an influential politician in Haryana. His name had figured in the case of suicide by a woman employee of his airlines company. The sources said Chaudhary informed party leaders she was advised by her staff she can campaign for Kanda as he “was an independent candidate”. A video message of Chaudhary seeking support for Kanda in Haryana election went viral on social media, catching the attention of BJP leaders on Friday. —Agencies
