e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaSantosh Kumar Yadav appointed as NHAI Chief, Subhasish Panda to be DDA's Vice Chairman

Santosh Kumar Yadav appointed as NHAI Chief, Subhasish Panda to be DDA's Vice Chairman

Yadav, a 1995-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, is currently additional secretary in the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, December 26, 2022, 06:33 PM IST
article-image
Santosh Kumar Yadav appointed as NHAI Cie | Twitter
Follow us on

New Delhi: The Government of India has appointed Senior bureaucrat Santosh Kumar Yadav (IAS 1995 batch) as National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) Chief.

A Personnel ministry order in this regard revealed this on Monday.

Read Also
Mumbai: NHAI installs crash cushion at Cyrus Mistry accident spot
article-image

Yadav currently additional secretary in the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education

Yadav, a 1995-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, is currently additional secretary in the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education.

Subhasish Panda, a 1997-batch IAS officer of the Himachal Pradesh cadre, has been appointed as Delhi Development Authority (DDA) vice chairman. 

Ganji Kamala V Rao has been named Chief Executive Officer, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Rao, a 1990-batch IAS officer of the Kerala cadre, is currently the managing director of the India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd.

Hitesh Kumar S Makwana has been named as Additional Secretary of Ministry of Home Affairs.

Rajneesh, a 1997-batch IAS officer of the Himachal Pradesh cadre, will be additional secretary and development commissioner of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, the order said. 

(with PTI inputs)

Read Also
Mumbai: HC raps NHAI for potholes on Mumbai-Goa highway
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Gujarat: Man stabs ex-wife with contaminated syringe in Surat, arrested

Gujarat: Man stabs ex-wife with contaminated syringe in Surat, arrested

Pak boat's infiltration bid fails: Coast Guard, Gujarat ATS seize 40 kg drugs from vessel, 10 crew...

Pak boat's infiltration bid fails: Coast Guard, Gujarat ATS seize 40 kg drugs from vessel, 10 crew...

Haryana: Will continue to bulldoze drug-peddlers’ houses, says CM Khattar

Haryana: Will continue to bulldoze drug-peddlers’ houses, says CM Khattar

COVID-19: Mock drill across states, UTs on Wednesday to ensure readiness of health facilities

COVID-19: Mock drill across states, UTs on Wednesday to ensure readiness of health facilities

Gujarat: BSF Jawan lynched in Nadiad for protesting against daughter's obscene video

Gujarat: BSF Jawan lynched in Nadiad for protesting against daughter's obscene video