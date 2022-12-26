Santosh Kumar Yadav appointed as NHAI Chief, Subhasish Panda to be DDA's Vice Chairman

Santosh Kumar Yadav appointed as NHAI Cie | Twitter

New Delhi: The Government of India has appointed Senior bureaucrat Santosh Kumar Yadav (IAS 1995 batch) as National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) Chief.

A Personnel ministry order in this regard revealed this on Monday.

Yadav, a 1995-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, is currently additional secretary in the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education.

Subhasish Panda, a 1997-batch IAS officer of the Himachal Pradesh cadre, has been appointed as Delhi Development Authority (DDA) vice chairman.

Ganji Kamala V Rao has been named Chief Executive Officer, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Rao, a 1990-batch IAS officer of the Kerala cadre, is currently the managing director of the India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd.

Hitesh Kumar S Makwana has been named as Additional Secretary of Ministry of Home Affairs.

Rajneesh, a 1997-batch IAS officer of the Himachal Pradesh cadre, will be additional secretary and development commissioner of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, the order said.

(with PTI inputs)