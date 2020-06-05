Sanjay Raut wishes Yogi Adityanath on his birthday; also wishes luck for building Ram Mandir during his tenure

The duo also made headlines over their exchanges about the treatment given by Maharashtra government to migrant labourers. Yogi had blamed that many states are not taking care of migrant labourers any state that wants migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh back has to ask for permission from his government and need to ensure their socio-legal-monetary rights in the future.

The remark did not go well with Raut who replied, “It is unfortunate that the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, who we respect as a saint, is using such language. For so many years Mumbai has taken care of migrant workers from all over the country. They have been taken care of and have grown. They get food and shelter here. Many of them were from Uttar Pradesh and used to live in harmony here.”

This birthday wish by Raut also says that he respects the later because of his guidance in the Ayodhya issue. Among all the news of the bitter exchanges, this wish is something new for the Twitter. In the same post Raut also said, “I wish that the Ram Mandir will be built during Yogi Adityanath’s career.”

This morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur, and several other leaders wished Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on his birthday.