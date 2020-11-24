Sanjay Raut marks 'death anniversary' of 3-day govt as Danve predicts BJP return in 'two-three months'

And while Fadnavis and indeed many other BJP leaders have repeatedly predicted that this government will not last long, the MVA government has been at the helm for over a year now. Now, a BJP leader has even given a timeframe of sorts for when this change of administration will occur.

"You don't think that our government will not be formed, it'll be formed in two-three months...we're just waiting for these polls to conclude," news agency ANI quoted Union Minister and BJP leader Raosaheb Patil Danve as stating on Monday. He had been campaigning for the Legislative Council elections in Parbhani at the time.

But if the state government is fazed, there has certainly been no indication of the same. Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut reminded that today (November 24) was the "death anniversary" of the 3-day government that had been formed last year.



"Our govt will complete four years. Opposition leaders say such things in frustration as all their efforts have failed. They know very well that people of Maharashtra are with this government," Raut assured.