Sanjay Raut: Maharashtra phone tapping pattern being replicated in Goa

A day after the Colaba police booked IPS officer Rashmi Shukla in another case of alleged phone tapping, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday lashed out at the BJP for the alleged interception of phones of several opposition leaders.

Raut has claimed that his phone and that of NCP leader Eknath Khadse were also tapped.

Raut alleged, “The way phones of Maharashtra leaders were tapped, the same pattern of phone surveillance is being replicated in Goa. Calls of Sudin Dhavalikar, Vijay Sardesai, Digambar Kamart and Girish Chodankar are being tapped. Nation wants to know: Who is the ‘Rashmi Shukla’ of Goa behind this tapping?”

Dhavalikar is a veteran leader of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, Sardesai is a member of Goa Forward Party, while former chief minister Kamat and Chodankar are from the Congress party.

Raut claimed that the public got big information in the Goa phone tapping case from the Congress on Friday. Raut claimed, “Phone tapping may be going on in Uttar Pradesh, too. I am also worried about Akhilesh Yadav.”

The Pune police have already lodged an FIR against Shukla in this regard. Moreover, the state Congress party has demanded that leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis should also be probed in the case.

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 08:39 AM IST