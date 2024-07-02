Sanjay Raut Backs Rahul Gandhi, Says INDIA Does Not Support 'Fake Hindutva'

(File Photo) Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut | ANI

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday (July 2) waded into the political controversy stoked by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's speech in the parliament.

Declaring his support for the Congress leader's stance, Raut said that leaders of INDIA bloc do not support what he called was 'fake Hindutva' of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Raut was addressing media in New Delhi.

"Yesterday, Rahul Gandhiji said that Hindutva is not equal to the BJP. Hindutva does not promote spreading hatred. We do not align with the fake Hindutva portrayed by the BJP," said Raut.

"He did not say anything wrong about the Hindus. Those who consider themselves Hindus should hear again that Rahul Gandhiji had said that 'Hindutva' is a much wider term and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won't understand this," he added.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) is part of the INDIA bloc which comprises Congress and other opposition parties across the country. The bloc performed well in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections and prevented BJP from securing parliamentary majority on its own.

What is Rahul Gandhi speech controversy?

Rahul Gandhi made his first speech as Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha on Monday. During his speech, he accused BJP of spreading hatred and going against tenets of Hinduism which speak of peace and brotherhood. Gandhi made the fiery speech while both houses of the parliament were participating in discussion on Motion Of Thanks on the President's address.

Gandhi slammed BJP and said that the party and its ideological fountainhead Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) alone do not represent the Hindu community. He said that those who preach hatred do not have a right to call themselves Hindu before pointing at BJP members to broadly say they were not Hindus (since according to him, the party spread hatred).

Rahul Gandhi's words heated up the political environment in the country with Home Minister Amit Shah and many other prominent leaders demanding an apology. The BJP held a press conference later in the day to denounce Rahul Gandhi. Congress addressed the press separately as well.