Sanjay Jha wants Sachin Pilot to be Congress president after poll drubbing

The Congress on Thursday failed to oust the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from power in Goa, and could not retain power in Punjab which was swept by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The grand old party is now left in power only in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh and is a very small player in the coalition governments in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

Meanwhile, former Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha has suggested the name of former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot to be made the party president as he is "hard working, 24X7 leader, accessible, hungry to win, and an outstanding communicator".

Taking to Twitter, Jha wrote, "Sachin Pilot. Congress President. It is time to give him the responsibility of leading the Congress. He is hard working, 24X 7 leader, accessible, hungry to win, and an outstanding communicator."

Earlier in the day, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said he humbly accepted the people's verdict and will learn from it.

"We will learn from this and keep working for the interests of the people of India," he said.

Party's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the election results are contrary to the party's expectations, but the party accepts the people's mandate.

"We will introspect on the causes of defeat, work on the organisation and will try to do better in future. We are definitely disappointed but not demoralised. We have only lost the election, not courage. We are not going anywhere - we will keep fighting until we win. We will reinvent and return and will come back with a new strategy," Surjewala said.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 11:47 PM IST