Sanjay Jha suspended from Congress over 'anti-party activities'

Congress leader and former spokesperson Sanjay Jha has been suspended for "anti-party activities and breach of discipline," the party's Maharashtra unit said on Tuesday. The entrepreneur-turned-politician's suspension comes weeks after he wrote a newspaper article critical of the country's oldest political party.
In the article, Jha had said, "The Congress has demonstrated extraordinary lassitude, and its lackadaisical attitude towards its own political obsolescence is baffling..."
"I would like to call a spade a spade here and a shovel: there has been no serious effort to get the party up and running with any sense of urgency, he had said further in the article in 'The Times of India'.
Soon after the article appeared, the Congress had removed Jha as a party spokesperson.
Jha has been suspended with immediate effect for anti-party activities and breach of discipline, Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat said in a statement.
