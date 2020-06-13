Sanjay Jha slams BJP, says saffron party squandered significant amount of goodwill by relentless Congress bashing

While Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is trying to corner the Central government on issues related to policies and actions during the COVID-19 pandemic, party spokesperson Sanjay Jha has raised questions over the internal functioning of the party.

Sanjay had Jha called for an organisational renewal is needed within the Congress to give the party a new lease of life. "I hear you and understand your sentiments. We are both believers in the Congress. We need an organisational renewal, and time is slipping by. Of course there is scattered good work being done, but that will not make us robust, dynamic and successful. That’s my point," Jha said in a tweet.