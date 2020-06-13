Sanjay Jha slams BJP, says saffron party squandered significant amount of goodwill by relentless Congress bashing

Congress leader Sanjay Jha on Saturday slammed BJP and said that it wasted a significant amount of goodwill by relentless Congress bashing.
Taking to Twitter, Sanjay Jha wrote: "The BJP has squandered a significant amount of goodwill since March 2020 by relentless Congress bashing. Trust me, many of us have backed the government (even upsetting some party loyalists), fully aware that we had a gigantic problem." Sanjay Jha also said, "India needs mature bipartisan politics now."
While Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is trying to corner the Central government on issues related to policies and actions during the COVID-19 pandemic, party spokesperson Sanjay Jha has raised questions over the internal functioning of the party.
Sanjay had Jha called for an organisational renewal is needed within the Congress to give the party a new lease of life. "I hear you and understand your sentiments. We are both believers in the Congress. We need an organisational renewal, and time is slipping by. Of course there is scattered good work being done, but that will not make us robust, dynamic and successful. That’s my point," Jha said in a tweet.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)