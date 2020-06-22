Sanjay Jha mocks 'thin-skinned' political parties after AICC slaps legal notice against Firstpost journalist for 'defamatory' article

Earlier today, the legal department of the All India Congress Committee had put out a legal notice against News18's Firstpost over a post that the party deemed as being "defamatory, incendiary and provocative". The articles in question had been written by Abhijit Majumder
The news was shared on Twitter by Rajya Sabha MP and Chairman of the AICC's Legal Human Rights and RTI Department Vivek Tahkna. But while he, and presumably others in the party seem to think Firstpost had been "acting as mouth piece of ruling party", fellow party member Sanjay does not quite agree.
That is to say, Jha believes that being a part of a democracy allows a journalist to question any political party. Taking to Twitter the politician wrote that as a Congressman he supported the same.
"As a Congressman I support the right of every journalist to question any political party, its performance, leadership, strategies, success and failures, whatever. That’s democracy. Political parties that are thin-skinned need to develop fibre; breakfast cereals? Proteins?" he t
It must be mentioned that Jha was recently dropped as the party's national spokesperson. This came around 10 days after he raised questions over the internal functioning of the party and had, in an open letter to The Times of India said that the Congress was headed towards ‘political obsolescence’ if it continued to conduct itself in the same manner.
"I would like to call a spade a spade here and a shovel: there has been no serious effort to get the party up and running with any sense of urgency," he had written.
In a recent tweet, he had said that the need of the hour was "an organisational renewal".
The renewal that took place soon after however, was of a different sort. In a major reshuffle of the party spokespersons last Wednesday, Sonia Gandhi had appointed Abhishek Dutt and Sadhna Bharti as the new party spokespersons while dropping Jha.
