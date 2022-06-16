Sangrur bypoll: List of corrupt politicians prepared, action will be taken soon, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann |

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said his government has prepared a list of corrupt politicians and action will soon be taken against them. He was addressing a roadshow while campaigning for Gurmail Singh, the Aam Aadmi Party’s Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll candidate.

Mann said, "We have lodged many inside jails and some are waiting for their turn. Lists have been prepared. We will take action against them on a firm footing so that they cannot get bail. They have eaten your tax money. It will be refunded from them and spent on you."

The Punjab CM said his government has taken many steps to end corruption and improve the service delivery system in the last three months. However, Mann said he needs more time to bring about overall improvement as the previous governments "have damaged the system in the last 70 years".

On Wednesday, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal described the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government in Punjab as "fiercely honest" which has not hesitated in taking "tough decisions", including steps to rein in corruption, during its three month tenure so far.

Launching a scathing attack on previous regimes, Kejriwal said various kinds of mafia, including the transport mafia, flourished under them but the Mann government has put an end to these.

Kejriwal also referred to Punjab Health Minister Vijay Singla being sacked from the state Cabinet recently over graft charges, and later sent to jail, asserting that the AAP government has zero tolerance towards corruption.

"Never before it happened in India's history that a government sent it's own minister to jail. There is no second example in the country... It sends out a strong message to all that if this government can send its own Cabinet minister to jail, corruption will not be tolerated at any level," he said.

Kejriwal was addressing a gathering after launching the luxury bus service from Jalandhar to the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in Delhi along with Mann.