Sangrur bypoll: Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann hold roadshow in support of party candidate Gurmel Singh; watch video

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday held a roadshow in Punjab's Sangrur in support of his party candidate Gurmel Singh. He was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

The Lok Sabha seat fell vacant after Bhagwant Mann contested and won from Dhuri assembly segment in the 2022 assembly election.

The bypoll will be AAP's first major electoral battle after it formed the government in Punjab.

The AAP has fielded Gurmail Singh, who is the party's Sangrur district in-charge, while the Congress has placed its bet on former Dhuri MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy.

The BJP has fielded former Barnala MLA Kewal Dhillon, who joined the party on June 4.

Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) chief Simranjit Singh Mann is also contesting the election. Kamaldeep Kaur, sister of Balwant Singh Rajoana, a convict in former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh's assassination case, has been fielded by the Shiromani Akali Dal.

Meanwhile, all necessary arrangements have been made to ensure free, fair and peaceful by-election in Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency on June 23, returning officer of the parliamentary segment said on Sunday.

"All necessary arrangements have been made to hold free, fair and peaceful by-elections," Returning Officer Jitendra Jorwal said.

According to Jorwal, there are 15,69,240 eligible voters, including 8,30,056 male, 7,39,140 female and 44 transgenders, in the constituency.

There are 16 candidates, including 13 male and three women, in the fray, he added.

