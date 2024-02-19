Sandeshkhali Violence: SC Stays Lok Sabha Privilege Committee Proceedings Against WB Officials

Supreme Court of India |

The Supreme Court granted relief to the West Bengal government on Monday by staying the proceedings before the Lok Sabha Privileges Committee. The committee had summoned the state's chief secretary and other officers in response to a complaint filed by BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar. The complaint alleged “misconduct, brutality, and life-threatening injuries” to Majumdar.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal mentioned before the Supreme Court the WB Government's plea against Parliament Ethics Committee notices relating to the Sandeshkhali incident in West Bengal.

The court has issued notices to the Lok Sabha Secretariat, Sukanta Majumdar, the president of West Bengal BJP, and the Union Home Ministry. They have been asked to respond within four weeks.

The Privileges Committee of the Parliament had ordered the Chief Secretary of West Bengal, the Director General of Police in the state, and the District Magistrate, Superintendent of Police, and police station in-charge of the local area to appear before it on Monday. This notice was issued after Mr Majumdar, an MP from Balurghat, was injured during a clash with the police while a party delegation visited a remote island.

As per reports, senior lawyers appearing for petitioners submitted that a curfew was imposed under Section 144 CrPC in the Sandeshkhali region. Despite the curfew, Majumdar and BJP supporters gathered at the region, violating the order. The lawyers have also pointed out that the complaint of police atrocities filed by Majumdar is false. They claimed that videos show that the party workers attacked the police officials.

Petitioners argued that the Parliamentary Privileges will not extend to political activities and that the Lok Sabha Secretariat has acted beyond its jurisdiction by issuing notices to the officials. They submitted that the officials like the Chief Secretary, DGP and the District Magistrate were not even present at the venue.

Sandeshkhali has been tense with a large number of women in the locality accusing Trinamool Congress strongman Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters of "land-grab and sexually assaulting" them under coercion.

(With inputs from PTI)