Sandeep Ssingh and Sushant Singh Rajput: Anil Deshmukh to forward requests for probe to CBI

As investigations into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput continue, Bollywood producer Sandip Ssingh has come under scrutiny. While he had earlier claimed that he was a good friend of the late actor and was reportedly, one of the first people to reach the late Sushant's residence after hearing the news of his death.
In the immediate aftermath of Rajput's death, he had also been photographed with the actor's sister as they took care of hospital formalities and conducted his last rites. Since then however, many claim that things might not be quite as Ssingh had painted.
Recently senior advocate Vikas Singh who is representing Rajput's family claimed that nobody from the family knew really knew Sandip Ssingh. Many on Twitter have wondered why he has not been questioned by officials, with BJP leader Subramanian Swamy who had earlier alleged a "Dubai link" in the case tweeting that "suspect Sandip Singh should be queried as to how many times he has been to Dubai and why".
Now, linking the producer to the BJP, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has said that he would send a request to the CBI urging investigation into SSingh's connection to Bollywood and the drugs angle.
"I have received many requests and complaints to investigate the relationship between Sandeep Ssingh, who made PM Modi's biopic and BJP; regarding his connection with Bollywood & drugs. I will send these requests to CBI for investigation," Deshmukh said.
A day earlier, Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant had said that the link between Ssingh and the BJP as well as his connection to Bollywood needed investigation.
"@OfficeofUT, @AnilDeshmukhNCP request you to see @BJP4India angle in following request. CBI to qn Mr. Sandeep Singh in drug nexus in #SushantSinghRajputDeathCase. He is a producer of a biopic 'PM Narendra Modi' whose poster was launched by Fadnavis ji." he had tweeted.