Sandeep Ssingh and Sushant Singh Rajput: Anil Deshmukh to forward requests for probe to CBI

As investigations into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput continue, Bollywood producer Sandip Ssingh has come under scrutiny. While he had earlier claimed that he was a good friend of the late actor and was reportedly, one of the first people to reach the late Sushant's residence after hearing the news of his death.

In the immediate aftermath of Rajput's death, he had also been photographed with the actor's sister as they took care of hospital formalities and conducted his last rites. Since then however, many claim that things might not be quite as Ssingh had painted.

Recently senior advocate Vikas Singh who is representing Rajput's family claimed that nobody from the family knew really knew Sandip Ssingh. Many on Twitter have wondered why he has not been questioned by officials, with BJP leader Subramanian Swamy who had earlier alleged a "Dubai link" in the case tweeting that "suspect Sandip Singh should be queried as to how many times he has been to Dubai and why".