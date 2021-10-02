Samyukt Kisan Morcha to withdraw protests after Centre announces to begin procurement of Kharif crops in Haryana and Punjab

Samyukt Kisan Morcha, the umbrella body of farmer unions, on Saturday announced to withdraw demonstrations for the early start of procurement of Kharif crops as Central government decided to begin the procurement from tomorrow in Haryana and Punjab.

The announcement comes after various farmer organisations on Saturday staged protests in several parts of Haryana and Punjab over delay in paddy procurement. Meanwhile, Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey informed said that the procurement will start from tomorrow in both states.

The protestors broke barricades and gathered outside the residence of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Karnal. Heavy security was deployed outside the Chief Minister's residence earlier today to prevent any untoward incident.

Some farmers also staged a demonstration near the residence of BJP MP Sunita Duggal in Haryana's Sirsa over delay in paddy procurement in the state. Earlier today, farmers also gathered outside the residence of BJP MLA Aseem Goel in Ambala.

Protests in Haryana's Yamunanagar turned violent as protesters broke police barricades near the residence of state minister Kanwar Pal.

Several people also gathered at Chandimandir Toll Plaza of Panchkula to show their dismay over the delayed procurement of their produce. Police baton-charged the protestors there.

Meanwhile, farmers in Punjab were also seen holding demonstrations against the delay in paddy procurement.

However, after a meeting with Haryana CM, who is Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, said: "Due to delay in monsoon, the Central government had postponed start of procurement of paddy and millet to October 11 from October 1 this year... There are demands for an early start. The procurement will start tomorrow," he told reporters.

"The procurement (of Kharif crops) will start from tomorrow in Haryana as well as Punjab," said Choubey.

The ministry said that widespread rainfall has been experienced across Punjab and Haryana during the second fortnight of September and untimely showers have affected the standing paddy crop in both the agrarian states.

The ministry had said that the decision to start the procurement of paddy under MSP is in the overall interest of farmers and consumers as well so as to accept paddy stock to ensure quality procurement for millions of consumers under PDS of the National Food Security Programme.

