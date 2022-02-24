Who is Samiran Gupta? All you need to know about Twitter's new public policy chief

Samiran Gupta will lead microblogging platform Twitter's public policy and philanthropy efforts in India and South Asia.

Samiran Gupta has over 30 years of experience, much of which has been spent in assisting corporations set up industrial and services activities. His strengths lie in leadership roles linking business and public affairs skills to corporate strategy.

He has expertise in areas like public policy, corporate advisory, government relations and crisis management.

Prior to joining Twitter, Gupta was the head of stakeholder engagement in South Asia for ICANN (Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers).

"Thrilled to join @Twitter to lead the Public @Policy team's work to engage with govts, NGOs, and partners in India & SouthAsia. Can't wait to get started with the incredible @Policy team and contribute towards an Internet that is a global force for good," Gupta tweeted on Thursday.

It is pertinent to mention that big social media platforms have drawn flak in the past over hate speech, misinformation and fake news circulating on their platforms.

The government had notified IT rules last year to make digital intermediaries more accountable and responsible for content hosted on their platforms

