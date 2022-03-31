Same-Sex Marriage: Delhi HC directs centre to file its reply within 2 weeks In plea for live streaming of proceedings

The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the Central Government to "positively" file its reply within 2 weeks in an application seeking live streaming of proceedings in the case concerning recognition and registration of same-sex marriages in the country , reported Live Law.



Earlier in November also, the Delhi High Court sought response of the Centre on a plea seeking live streaming of proceedings on petitions to recognise same sex marriages under the special, Hindu and foreign marriage laws.

The court was hearing a batch of petitions filed by several same sex couples, seeking a declaration recognising same sex marriages under the special, Hindu and foreign marriage laws.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 04:13 PM IST