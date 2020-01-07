Sambit Patra calls Shiv Sena leaders 'Sonia Sainiks' after Sena downplays 'Free Kashmir' poster

Earlier today, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut claimed that the 'Free Kashmir' banner was about freedom from restrictions on internet and mobile services.

However, he asserted that any demand for freedom of Kashmir would not be tolerated by the Shiv Sena.

Lambasting at the Sena over the matter, former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had questioned the basis of the protest and asked how such separatist elements could be tolerated in Mumbai.

"Protest is for what exactly? Why slogans of "Free Kashmir"? How can we tolerate such separatist elements in Mumbai? 'Free Kashmir' slogans by Azadi gang at 2km from CMO? Uddhav ji are you going to tolerate this Free Kashmir Anti India campaign right under your nose???" he tweeted.

Last night, during the protest, a girl was seen holding the poster which read - "Free Kashmir." The demonstrators were seen with several other placards with objectionable and abusive languages.Some posters called for 'Ban on ABVP,' while some others read -- "Stand with JNU.

"This morning, Mumbai Police evicted those protesting at the Gateway of India and relocated them to Azad Maidan citing inconvenience to tourists and locals.

The students and activists had gathered at Azad Maidan on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, soon after the reports of violence in JNU became public.

Placards with "We stand with JNU", "Stop attacks on students" written on them were also seen at the Gateway of India.Politicians, cutting across party lines, had condemned the attack on students which had taken place in JNU on Sunday.

They had urged the administration to take nab the culprits and take strict action against those found guilty.More than 30 students were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the JNU on Sunday and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods. (ANI)