Samajwadi Party's poster response to Yogi Adityanath’s name-and-shame hoardings

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh poster battle took a new turn in the wee hours of Friday when Samajwadi Party came up with black colour posters displaying photo and details of the BJP leaders Chinmayanand and Kuldeep Sengar who face sexual assault charges.
The posters, put up alongside the hoardings of anti-CAA protesters accused of violence last December erected by the Yogi Adityanath government last Friday across 100 places in the State capital Lucknow, warned people about the rape accused leaders.
The development led to a high voltage drama as heavy police force was deployed across VIP areas in Lucknow to take down the posters within hours. Interestingly, hoardings of anti-CAA protesters put up allegedly by the direction of CM continue to be there even as Allahabad High court and later the Apex court dubbed them illegal early this week.
“When the protesters have no privacy and the Yogi government does not remove the hoardings despite instructions from the high court and the Supreme Court, then, at the Lohia junction, I too have put up a poster of some criminals named by the courts in public interest.
Daughters beware,” IP Singh, Samajwadi Party’s national spokesperson IP Singh who had put these posters tweeted in Hindi. Singh also tweeted that each and every BJP leader can be exposed.
He told FPJ, “Our posters were taken down within hours as per the CM’s order. This shows that Yogi and BJP can go to any extent to save their leaders but will defying court orders to harass activists and commoners.”
