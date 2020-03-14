Samajwadi Party's poster response to Yogi Adityanath’s name-and-shame hoardings

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh poster battle took a new turn in the wee hours of Friday when Samajwadi Party came up with black colour posters displaying photo and details of the BJP leaders Chinmayanand and Kuldeep Sengar who face sexual assault charges.

The posters, put up alongside the hoardings of anti-CAA protesters accused of violence last December erected by the Yogi Adityanath government last Friday across 100 places in the State capital Lucknow, warned people about the rape accused leaders.

The development led to a high voltage drama as heavy police force was deployed across VIP areas in Lucknow to take down the posters within hours. Interestingly, hoardings of anti-CAA protesters put up allegedly by the direction of CM continue to be there even as Allahabad High court and later the Apex court dubbed them illegal early this week.