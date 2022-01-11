Samajwadi Party's IP Singh sends lock as gift to BJP office in Lucknow, says 'put it after March 10 and go home'

Samajwadi Party's (SP) national spokesperson IP Singh on Tuesday sent a lock as a gift to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in Lucknow. The order was addressed to Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh.

This came immediately after Uttar Pradesh minister Swami Prasad Maurya resigned from the state cabinet and joined the SP in presence of party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Taking to Twitter, IP Singh tagged Swatantra Dev Singh, and wrote in Hindi: "Omprakash Rajbhar ji, Jayant Choudhary ji, Rajmata Krishna Patel ji, Sanjay Chauhan ji and now Swami Prasad Maurya ji are with Samajwadi Party. I have sent a lock to BJP headquarters @swatantrabjp ji as a gift, put it after March 10 (result day) and go home." "This is not a wave, it's a SP storm," he added.

Meanwhile, after Swami Prasad Maurya resigned from the Cabinet and the BJP, three more MLAs, Roshan Lal Verma, Brijesh Prajapati and Bhagwati Sagar have announced their resignations.

When are the Uttar Pradesh polls?

The Uttar Pradesh polls will be held in seven phases -- on February 10 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3 and 7. The results will be declared on March 10 along with the four other poll-bound states of Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 06:09 PM IST