Samajwadi Party-led alliance will from govt in Uttar Pradesh, says Akhilesh Yadav after last phase of Assembly polls

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday claimed that his party will form government in Uttar Pradesh hours after voting for the seventh and last phase of assembly elections in the state concluded.

"Many thanks to all the voters especially the youth for taking the alliance led by the SP ahead of the majority mark in the seventh and decisive phase. We are forming the government," the Samajwadi Party (SP) chief said in a tweet in Hindi.

The state has 403 assembly seats and the results of the elections will be declared on March 10.

More than 57 per cent turnout was recorded on Monday in 54 assembly seats in the seventh and last phase of Uttar Pradesh polls, marking the end of the voting process spread over two months in the crucial state.

Several exit polls on Monday forecast a clear majority in Uttar Pradesh for the BJP.

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 07:25 AM IST