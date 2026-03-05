Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Slams Centre’s Silence On US-Israel Attacks

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav | X

Lucknow: Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday criticised the Central government for maintaining silence over the recent US-Israel attacks near India’s strategic neighbourhood and said the situation was a matter of concern for the country.

Taking to X, the Samajwadi Party chief said the reach of the US-Israel strikes close to India’s borders and up to the Indian Ocean had raised serious concerns among citizens. He questioned why the government had maintained what he described as an unprecedented silence on such a serious international issue.

Yadav asked whether the government’s silence should be seen as deliberate inaction or the result of fear. He said people wanted to know why the government had not issued any clear statement on the matter.

Calling it an international issue, Yadav said it was the joint responsibility of the government, the foreign ministry and the defence ministry to clarify India’s position. He said that even after several days, the government had not spoken on the matter, forcing the opposition to raise the issue.

He said the government must step forward during this crisis and ensure the security of the country’s land, sea and air borders. Yadav added that the silence of the government had made people anxious about what action it would take in such circumstances.

The Samajwadi Party leader also accused the ruling party of losing the trust of the people. He said the situation gave the impression that there was no functioning government in the country.

Yadav further alleged that the government was adopting an ambiguous policy to divert public attention from its failures. According to him, the ruling party might raise controversial issues in the upcoming Parliament session to avoid discussion on its shortcomings.

He said the present situation reflected what he called a phase of “government vacuum” at a time when clear leadership and communication were needed.