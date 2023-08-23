Salma Sultana Murder Mystery: Skeleton Purportedly Of Missing News Anchor Found After 5 Years, Body Sent For DNA Testing

Skeleton Purportedly Of Missing News Anchor Found After 5 Years | Twitter

News Anchor Salma Sultana's skeleton was allegedly found after excavation from JCC on Korba-Dari road. The anchor went missing in 2018. Anchor Salma Sultana's murder mystery is now on the verge of getting solved. The excavation was carried out on the information given by her boyfriend who has been arrested over the suspicion of killing her. The skeleton was found after five years when she went missing after the excavation on the newly-built road. Forensic experts took the skeleton for further investigation. Her boyfriend and his associates killed the anchor and buried her body.

Newly-built highway was excavated in search of the body

A highway has come up today where the dead body of the missing anchor was buried by the culprits five years ago. The highway which was built with an expense of Rs 42 crore, was excavated to search for the dead body of the news anchor. The spot was revealed by her boyfriend Madhur Sahu. Satellite images, screening machines, thermal imaging and ground penetration radar machines were used in the excavation to avoid any harm to the highway. Her dead body was buried at Korba-Darri Four-lane road.

Skeleton found wrapped inside a bedsheet

The skeleton was found wrapped inside a bedsheet with slippers and also sample of hair was found. The skeleton has been sent for DNA test. Three people were arrested in connection with the crime that was committed around five years ago. Her boyfriend was also arrested in connection with the crime and on the information provided by him the excavation was carried out by the police and the administration. Salma Sultana was 25 when she went missing in 2018. The anchor lived in SECL Colony in Kusmunda.

Accused boyfriend and his associated arrested

Salma Sultana's boyfriend was her gym trainer Madhur Sahu. She went missing after her closeness with Madhur Sahu increased. Her relatives searched for her but were not able to trace her. They registered a complaint after she did not show up for her father's last rites. Police searched for the missing anchor but they were also unable to trace her. It was only after Madhur Sahu's partner informed the police about the crime. He was furious over Madhur Sahu over transaction between them.

After receiving the information, police started a search for Madhur Sahu but he was nowhere to be found. It was only after the arrest of three people the skeleton of Salma Sultana Khan was found.

