SalamAir Chittagong-Muscat flight makes emergency landing at Nagpur airport in Maharashtra, after smoke emerges from engine | Photo credits: Unsplash

According to an official statement on Thursday, a SalamAir flight from Chittagong, Bangladesh, headed for Muscat had to make an emergency landing at Nagpur Airport in Maharashtra when smoke was found in the engine.

200 passengers and 7 crew members on board

Some 200 passengers and seven crew members were on board the aeroplane that departed from Bangladesh, the official added. The crew and passengers are all secure.

"A SalamAir flight (Chittagong-Muscat) made an emergency landing at Nagpur airport last night after the pilot detected smoke emitting from the engine. The flight was carrying around 200 passengers and seven crew members. All of them are safe," the Airport official said.

Bangkok flight made emergency landing at Kolkata airport

Earlier in the week, a SpiceJet flight headed to Bangkok with 178 passengers on board made an emergency landing at the Kolkata airport in the intervening nights of February 27 and 28.