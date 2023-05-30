Sakshi murder case: Monster Sahil confesses to gruesome crime, has absolutely 'NO REGRETS' |

A horrific incident unfolded in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area on Sunday when a 20-year-old man named Sahil allegedly murdered a 16-year-old girl in a fit of rage. The brutal attack involved Sahil stabbing the girl 16 times before crushing her head with a boulder on a street.

Sahil showed no remorse for his horrific act

During Sahil's interrogation, he showed no remorse for his actions, stated a report in NDTV. Sahil confessed to the crime and revealed that he had no regrets. After the incident, the accused travelled to Delhi's Rithala area, disposed of the knife, and then took a bus to Bulandshahr.

Sahil purchased the murder weapon 20 days ago

Sahil had purchased the knife used in the crime from Haridwar, Uttarakhand, nearly 20 days prior, reported News18. The report further revealed that the victim had threatened to report Sahil to the police if he did not keep his distance. It was even reported that she used a toy pistol to scare him away.

दिल्ली के शाहबाद डेरी में एक नाबालिग मासूम गुड़िया को चाकू गोद-गोदकर मारा गया और उसके बाद पत्थर से उसे कुचल दिया गया। दिल्ली में दरिंदों के हौसले बुलंद हैं। पुलिस को नोटिस जारी कर रहे हैं। सब हदें पार हो गई हैं। मैंने अपने इतने सालों के करियर में इससे ज़्यादा भयानक कुछ नहीं देखा। pic.twitter.com/0kC4ht4q1f — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) May 29, 2023

Sahil was sent to 2-day custody

Sahil, charged with the murder of his girlfriend, appeared before the Rohini court on Tuesday. The court remanded him to 2-day police custody. He was apprehended in Bulandshahr of Uttar Pradesh, after a dedicated effort by Delhi Police, involving six teams, to capture him.

Sahil killed Sakshi following an argument

Investigations have revealed that Sahil, a 20-year-old technician, and the victim had been in a relationship for over three years but had recently experienced a disagreement or decided to part ways. The police have classified the crime as a crime of passion, as Sahil held a grudge against the girl and carried out the heinous act. Further inquiries are ongoing to gather more details.

Family demands justice

The grieving parents of the deceased girl performed her last rites at Delhi's Shahbad crematorium. Speaking to ANI, they expressed their anguish and demanded justice for their daughter.