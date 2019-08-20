Sakshi Misra posts complaint on Yogi's portal, says people trying to malign her father’s image

Bareilly: Sakshi Misra, the daughter of BJP MLA Rajesh Misra whose marriage to a Dalit man made headlines last month, has now come out in support of her father, her family and also her in-laws.

Sakshi has posted a complaint on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's 'Jan Sunwai' portal, alleging that some people were trying to malign the image of her father and her husband's family by spreading false stories.

Demanding action against such elements, Sakshi has said that misinformation was being spread through videos on YouTube. She said that this was having an adverse impact on her father's political career.

"I want to live peacefully with my husband and his family but some people are creating problems for us," she said in the complaint.

Sakshi eloped with Ajitesh Kumar on July 3 and got married at a temple in Prayagraj. The couple later posted a video on social media claiming that they faced a threat to their lives from Rajesh Misra.

The matter later reached the Allahabad High Court that held the marriage valid and ordered the state government to provide adequate security to the couple.