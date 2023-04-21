Saket Court Shooting: Terrifying moment when woman was shot at by her husband captured on camera | Screengrab

A woman was injured in an incident of firing at Saket court on Friday. Four rounds were fired. Police are on the spot and have rushed the woman to a hospital.

A video of the incident showing the accused following the woman and shooting at her has surfaced on the internet. The woman can be seen screaming for her as the man follows her and opens fire at her. The panic-struck lawyers around were also seen moving away from the site to safeguard themselves.

Husband shot wife over monetary dispute

According to the reports, her husband shot at the woman over a monetary dispute. The reports also claim that the shooter is a suspended lawyer.

Another TV report stated that the accused is a history-sheeter.

The husband opened fire on his wife who had come to the court to give her statement for an on-going case between them. He shot her near lawyer's block, read a report.

Delhi CM reacts

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal condemning the incident launched an attack over the law and order situation in the national capital.

“The law and order situation in Delhi has completely broken down. Instead of obstructing the work of others and doing dirty politics on everything, everyone should focus on their own work. And if they cannot manage, then resign so that someone else can do it. The safety of the people cannot be left to god," he tweeted.

Advocates express concern over their safety

In a statement, advocate Vineet Jindal, General Secretary of the North Delhi Lawyer's Association, said that security lapse in district courts is of great concern for litigants and advocates.

"The Delhi High Court has also taken note upon the security lapse and h ad issued directions to Delhi police but the security leaps and issues are still the same. Delhi courts need a delegated security unit with updated gadgets then only we can ensure the security at court complexes," said Jindal.

"It is imperative that judges, advocates, and litigants have comple te confidence in their safety during the judicial process and that their security is guaranteed. The recurring incidents of gunfire in Delhi courts are alarming for everyone involved, including the litigants, advocates, and judges.

"Such life-threatening events are also having a detrimental effect on the judicial system," he added.