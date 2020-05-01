Saffron flag okay? Check out UP Police's response to bhagwa vegetable vendor

On Friday a Twitter user reported a vegetable vendor who was spotted with a saffron flag on his handcart. The individual in question was allegedly spotted at the Gurunanak market of Meerut's Kankarkheda area.
After the Twitter user pointed out that the cart had a saffron flag attached and tagged the Uttar Pradesh Police in the post, the IG Range Meerut Police responded asking the Meerut Police to look into it.
Responding to the post, the Meerut Police had first said that the police station in-charge Kankarkheda had been directed to take the necessary action.
An hour later the Police Twitter handle said that the vendor in question was following all social distancing norms and lockdown guidelines. It added that the individual had permission to sell his produce amid the lockdown.
