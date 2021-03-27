Sadhguru's #FreeTNTemples campaign: thousands converge on temples across Tamil Nadu in support

Sadhguru launched the #FreeTNTemples campaign at the beginning of this month. He termed it a campaign born out of “deep pain” and urged the government that the “anguished cry of the community must be heard.” Over the month, Sadhguru has released disturbing data about the general condition of temples in the state, most of which are desecrated and in ruins due to willful negligence. He also wrote open letters to the Tamil Nadu CM, Shri. E. Palaniswami and Opposition Leader Shri. M.K. Stalin urging them to address the issue in their election manifestos.



The movement is receiving growing support on social media. Celebrities such as actors Santhanam, Sreedivya, Kasturi, Kangana Ranaut, Raveena Tandon and Draupathi director Mohan were among the first to endorse the campaign on Twitter. Leaders from Industry, Media and Politics have also tweeted in support of the campaign. The BJP and the Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC), which are part of the AIADMK alliance have declared in their election manifestos that they will free temples from state control if elected to power.