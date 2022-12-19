Sadhguru spotted at the FIFA World Cup Finals, cheering for a “High Caliber Game.” Calls it “A Fitting Finale. Football Wins.”

December 19, 2022: The FIFA World Cup Fever 2022 has swept football fans all over the world and Sadhguru seems no exception to it. The Indian yogi and mystic, was spotted attending the tightly contested finals between Argentina and France in Qatar.

Tweeting after the match, Sadhguru said, "A fitting finale. Football wins! Congratulations to Argentina & France on a truly high caliber game. -Sg"

The match, true to expectations, went down to the wire with Argentina beating France 4-2 on penalties.

Sadhguru who is spearheading the Save Soil Movement was also seen kicking the #ScoreforSoil campaign ball ahead of the match. The campaign, against the backdrop of the Football World Cup, encourages people to put up a video on social media of their best football shot and #ScoreForSoil in support of the Save Soil movement.

The Save Soil Movement is bringing the world’s attention to save the dying soil and is urging nations to mandate 3-6% organic content in agricultural soils around the world through policy-driven initiatives.