Sadhguru, Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit among Top 20 most-watched ‘Talks At Google’

Talks at Google is an internal talks series hosted by Google in Mountain View, California. The program invites authors, scientists, actors, artists, filmmakers, and musicians to discuss their work at length.

Google has categorised these talks under a plethora of topics to choose from.

Dinosours, glaciers, happiness, freedom, horror, investment, justice among others are some of the options available on their website.

The topics lead the user to its respective page with a video that has the host speaking about it.

There are over a hundred items to discover and learn.

Among those who made it to the Top 20 'most-watched' videos, include Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Indian yogu Sadhguru, Ryan Reynolds, Lady Gaga, and Marie Kondo among others.