SAD patriarch and former Punjab CM Prakash Singh Badal hospitalised

The 94-year-old former chief minister of Punjab was admitted to the hospital on Saturday, party leader Daljit Singh Cheema said on Sunday

PTIUpdated: Sunday, September 04, 2022, 12:52 PM IST
article-image
Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal | PTI

Chandigarh: Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal has been admitted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) here after a mild fever.

The 94-year-old former chief minister of Punjab was admitted to the hospital on Saturday, party leader Daljit Singh Cheema said on Sunday.

Cheema said Badal's medical examination is underway at the hospital.

The five-time chief minister was earlier admitted to a private hospital in Mohali in June after he had complained of gastritis and bronchial asthma.

article-image

