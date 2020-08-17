Sacked minister Shyam Rajak joins RJD, says CM Nitish Kumar has become 'arrogant'

Patna: Shyam Rajak, industries minister who was sacked by the chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday joined RJD calling it his homecoming after 11 years. He had quit RJD in 2009 and joined JDU before assembly elections.

Leader of opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav handed over the RJD membership paper to Rajak at a program held at 10, Circular Road bungalow of Rabri Devi. He said Lalu and Rabri were like his parents.

Rajak alleged Nitish Kumar had become arrogant and was ignoring his cabinet colleagues. His officers are dominating over the ministers, he said. Rajak said he had sent a note to the chief minister against the principal secretary of the industries department, but CM remained silent. "I wanted to meet Nitish Kumar, but he did not oblige."

He regretted saying that the party secretary-general encouraged Arun Manjhi who was defeated by him (Rajak) in 2015 elections to campaign in Phulwarisharif constituency represented by him. He had defeated Manjhi in 2015.

Three RJD MLAs Ashok Kumar Kushwaha, Prema Chaudhury, and Maheshwar Yadav joined JDU in presence of three ministers - Bijendra Yadav, Shrawan Kumar, and Neeraj Kumar. They claimed they have joined the politics of development under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. Faraz Fatmi, RJD MLA who was expelled from the party on Sunday evening too has announced he would join JDU after his return from New Delhi.