Sachin Pilot questions inaction of Ashok Gehlot against Vasundhra Raje

After attacking his government publicly on the question paper leak, dissident leader of Rajasthan Congress Sachin Pilot questioned Ashok Gehlot government on inaction against the former CM Vasundhara Raje. He hoped that the action would be taken by the government in the remaining 11 months of Congress rule.

Addressing a public meeting in Pali Rajasthan on Thursday Piloasked why action has not been taken by the government in the last four years on the allegations which were levelled collectively by the congress party on former chief minister Vasundhara Raje during the last assembly elections.

"It is not about the vendetta but we have to take action on those whose corruption was exposed by us. We had constantly challenged the then Vasundhra Raje government; her name was alleged in every scam. We had promised that after coming to power, an investigation into the scams will be done and the guilty will be punished so that trust of people in the system is maintained," said Pilot.

Mentioning the cases lodged by the central government on the Gandhi family, Pilot said, "BJP leaders at the centre make false allegations on Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, cases against them are lodged, they are summoned by Enforcement Directorate for questioning but why does the Congress government in Rajasthan not take action against the BJP leaders who were involved in corruption?"

Referring to the earlier term of the Congress from 2008 to 2013 when Gehlot constituted the Mathur commission to probe corruption charges against the previous BJP government, Pilot said, "Nothing happened at that time and this time also, four years of the government have passed. Just 11 months are left. I hope that action will be taken."

Notably, it was the fourth day in a row when the former deputy of Gehlot cornered the government of his own party.

Pilot earlier targeted the state government over the repeated incidents of paper leaks, sidelining Congress workers and giving political appointments to retired bureaucrats in his recent public meetings that started on Monday. He will address the last meeting in Kotputli in Jaipur on Friday.

