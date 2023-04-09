Sachin Pilot to stage 1-day hunger strike against Rajasthan govt, CM Gehlot on corruption issue

Sachin Pilot | Twitter

The rift between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has once again come to the surface in Rajasthan ahead of the election.

Sachin Pilot on Sunday held a press conference and claimed that he appealed to Gehlot to act on the corruption allegations against the previous Vasundhara Raje government, but received no reply. He has announced that he will stage a one-day hunger strike.

Wrote to CM Ashok Gehlot but no reply

Pilot emphasized that he does not believe in revenge politics but wants to take action on the corruption charges ahead of the state election to show the people that there is no gap between their words and actions.

Pilot stated that he wrote to Gehlot almost 1.5 years ago, in March 2022, urging him to probe the allegations levelled against the BJP government. However, he received no response from Gehlot. Pilot then wrote again on November 2, 2022, reminding him that the Congress was moved from 21 seats to 100 seats based on the corruption allegations they had raised against the previous government. He added that the Rajasthan government is not even using its agencies to investigate these allegations while the Union government is misusing the ED and CBI to target the Congress leadership, stated a report in Hindustan Times.